Image Source : PTI/FILE Banking services may get affected later this month due to proposed 2-day bank strike

Public sector lender Canara Bank on Thursday said that banking services may get affected later this month due to the proposed strike by several bank unions.

"We have been informed by the Indian Banks'' Association (IBA) that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given a call for strike in the banking industry on March 15 and March 16, for issues relating to industry level and not for any bank-level issues," Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Canara Bank said it is taking necessary steps for the smooth functioning of bank branches and offices on the days of the proposed strike.

"However, in the event of strike materialising, the functioning of the branches/offices may be impacted," said the lender.

A host of bank unions have given a call for strike on March 15-16. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, IBOC, NOBW, NOBO and AINBOF are the bank unions that have given a call for strike against the proposed privatization of two state-owned lenders by the government.

