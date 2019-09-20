Bank Strike Alert: Banks to remain shut for four days in September; ATMs also to be affected

Bank strike alert: A cluster of four bank officers union has called for two-day strike next week on 26 September and 27 September. If their bank strike is successful then bank operations in India would be hit for four consecutive days from September 26 to 29.

Four bank unions--All India Bank Officers’ Confederation(AIBOC), Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress, All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) and the National Organisation of Bank Officers- have announced a two-day strike from September 26 to 27

The strike has been called against the merger of 10 state-run banks into four bigger banks, announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.

The four bank unions, however, have strategically announced the strike on Thursday and Friday as next is fourth Saturday and Sunday. On 28th September too, banks will remain closed as it is fourth Saturday of the month while on 29th September is the weekly bank holiday (Sunday).

Notable, four consecutive days bank holiday will affect banking services as most branches could be open only for three days in the entire week.

Due to four-consecutive-strike, not just cheque clearances but also ATM services might get affected. However, from 30th September (Monday), bank services will be resumed.

To be noted, currently, NEFT and RTGS services are available only from 8 am to 7 pm on all working days, except second and fourth Saturday of the month. As the two-day bank strike is not a bank holiday, internet banking and online RTGS/NEFT/IMPS/UPI transfers are likely to remain available on September 26 and 27.

Meanwhile, these unions have also threatened to go on indefinite strike from the second week of November to protest against bank merger. In fact, bank unions have also listed their nine demands in the letter, including wage revisions and a five-day a week for bank employees.

Also, two other bank employees unions - Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) have announced another one-day strike on October 22 against the merger of banks.

