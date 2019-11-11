Image Source : PTI Bank of Baroda shares jump over 5 per cent on higher Q2 earnings

Shares of Bank of Baroda on Monday rose over 5 per cent on the back of a 73.2 per cent jump in its September-quarter net profit. The scrip jumped 5.43 per cent to Rs 98.90 on the BSE.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it climbed 5.43 per cent to Rs 98.90.

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday reported a jump of 73.2 per cent in its net profit to Rs 736.68 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 425.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its total income rose to Rs 22,097.91 crore for the second quarter of 2019-20, compared with Rs 13,429.95 crore a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender improved on its bad assets, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) coming down to 10.25 per cent (Rs 69,968.95 crore) of the gross advances by the end of September 2019, compared with 11.78 per cent (Rs 55,121.37 crore) in the year-ago period.

