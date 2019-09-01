Bank holidays Alert! Banks to remain closed on THESE days in September; check state-wise complete list

Bank holidays Alert! Banks to remain close on THESE days in September; check state-wise complete list

28 Bank Holidays in September 2019: All public and private sector banks in India remain closed on national holidays like--Independence Day, Christmas Day. However, the public holidays may differ from one bank to another or even from one state to another. In fact, there are state-wise bank holidays also.

So, it is very important for the customers to know that on which day the bank is closed. Bank related work can come at any time

People remain unaware of the bank holidays and later face several issues like a cash crunch. That's why on the very first day of the month, here we we'll le you know when your bank will be closed in September. According to information of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website, banks will be closed for 10 days in September.

Notably, these 10 holidays (Bank Holiday) also include second and fourth Saturdays of the month along with the public holidays in different states. Therefore, if there is any work related to the bank, then complete it on time. Let us know how many days and when banks will be closed in September.

List of bank holidays given by RBI in September 2019: Here’s a complete list

Date Day Event States 02.09.2019 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh,

Goa, Jamshedpur 03.09.2019 Tuesday Nuakhai Odisha, Gujarat 09.09.2019 Monday Muharram Odisha, Jharkhand 10.09.2019 Tuesday Muharram Tripura, Mizoram,

Maharashtra,

Karnataka, Madhya

Pradesh, Tamil Nadu,

Andhra Pradesh,

Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh,

Kerala 11.09.2019 Wednesday Muharram Gujarat, Kerala 13.09.2019 Friday Indrajatra

Festival Sikkim, Kerala 17.09.2019 Tuesday Vishwakarma Puja Jharkhand 21.09.2019 Saturday Sree Naray ana Guru Samadhi Day Uttar Pradesh,

Kerala 28.09.2019 Saturday Mahalaya Amavasya Karnataka,

West Bengal

There will be a total of 9 days of holidays in the month of September. Here's state-wise list

1 September - September will be closed on the first day of the month due to Sunday.

2 September - On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji.

3 September - Due to the second day of Nuakhai and Ganesh Chaturthi, banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar and Panaji.

9 September - Bank will remain closed on the occasion of Moharram and Karma Puja in Bhubaneswar and Ranchi.

10 September - Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, on the occasion of Moharram (Tajia) / Ashura / First Onam. Banks will remain closed in Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srigar and Thiruvananthapuram.

11 September - Banks are closed on the occasion of Moharram (Ashura) / Thiruvanam in Ahmedabad, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

13 September - Banks are closed in Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Indrajatra / Pung-Labasol / Sri Narayana Guru Jayanti.

14 September - Second Saturday of the month. Banks are closed on second Saturday.

21 September - Banks will remain closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram due to Sri Narayana Guru Samadhi day.

28 September - Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya in Bengaluru and Kolkata.

