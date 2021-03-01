Bank holidays March 2021: Banks to remain closed on THESE dates. Check full list

Image Source : PTI Bank holidays March 2021

Bank across India will remain closed for a total of 11 days in the month of March. It should however be noted that bank holidays are not observed by some states and hence may vary as per a specific region or state. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country. According to the details with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, other than four Sundays and two Saturdays, banks will remain closed on March 5, March 11, March 22, March 29 and March 30.

Meanwhile, banking services may also remain affected as many bank unions have called for a strike in protest against the government's privatisation plan. The two-day long strike will be observed on March 15 and 16. Bank unions are also planning to march towards Parliament in Delhi on March 10.

Bank Holidays in March 2021

5 March 2021: Holiday in Mizoram to celebrate Chapcher Kut

7 March 2021: Sunday

11 March 2021: Mahashivratri

13 March 2021: Second Saturday

14 March 2021: Sunday

21 March 2021: Sunday

22 March 2021: Bihar Day

27 March 2021: Fourth Saturday

28 March 2021: Sunday

29 March 2021: Dhuleti/Yaosang second day

30 March 2021: Holi

Latest Business News