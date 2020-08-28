Bank Holidays in September 2020: Banks to remain closed on these days; Check state-wise list

Bank Holidays in September 2020: The official list of Bank Holidays of September 2020 has been released by the RBI. Though the list of the holidays is not large, however there are some days when the bank will not be working. Every 2nd and 4th Saturdays of Sepetmber will be a public bank holidays in India which has been previously declared by the RBI in 2015.
There are several religious festivals in the month of September which may or may not be bank holidays depending on which state you live in. Regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.
Check out the complete list to know which days in September banks shall remain close
|Date
|Holiday
|Day
|Regional offices observing holiday
|2 September
|Pang-Lhabsol/ Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi
|Wednesday
|Gangtok, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
|6 September
|Public holiday
|Sunday
|All states
|12 September
|Second Saturday
|Saturday
|All states
|13 September
|Public holiday
|Sunday
|All states
|17 September
|Mahalaya Amavasye
|Thursday
|Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata
|20 September
|Sunday
|Sunday
|All states
|21 September
|Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day
|Monday
|Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
|26 September
|Fourth Saturday
|Saturday
|All states
|27 September
|Public holiday
|Sunday
|All states
Though all regular operations will remain closed during these holidays, mobile and internet banking will remain functional on most days.