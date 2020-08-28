Friday, August 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Bank Holidays in September 2020: Banks to remain closed on these days; Check state-wise list

Bank Holidays in September 2020: Banks to remain closed on these days; Check state-wise list

Bank Holidays in September 2020: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of days when the banking operations across the country will remain shut in the month of September. However, certain holidays vary from state to state. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2020 20:20 IST
Bank Holidays in September 2020: Banks to remain closed on these days; Check state-wise holiday list
Image Source : FILE

Bank Holidays in September 2020: Banks to remain closed on these days; Check state-wise holiday list

Bank Holidays in September 2020: The official list of Bank Holidays of September 2020 has been released by the RBI. Though the list of the holidays is not large, however there are some days when the bank will not be working. Every 2nd and 4th Saturdays of Sepetmber will be a public bank holidays in India which has been previously declared by the RBI in 2015.

There are several religious festivals in the month of September which may or may not be bank holidays depending on which state you live in. Regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Check out the complete list to know which days in September banks shall remain close

Date Holiday Day Regional offices observing holiday
2 September  Pang-Lhabsol/ Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi Wednesday Gangtok, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
6 September  Public holiday Sunday  All states
12 September  Second Saturday Saturday  All states
13 September  Public holiday Sunday  All states
17 September  Mahalaya Amavasye Thursday  Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata
20 September  Sunday Sunday All states
21 September  Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day Monday Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
26 September  Fourth Saturday Saturday All states
27 September  Public holiday Sunday All states 

Though all regular operations will remain closed during these holidays, mobile and internet banking will remain functional on most days.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X