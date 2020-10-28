Bank Holidays Alert! Banks to remain closed on these days in November | Check full list

Bank Holidays in November 2020: All banks remain closed on public holidays like Dusshera, Diwali, including Saturdays and Sundays. In November, banks will remain closed on four Sundays and two Saturdays.

The month of November is expected to have a little extra holiday given the fact that a few upcoming festivals would be celebrated across various states in the country. Two major occasions are falling in this month that is Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Customer must note that the central government holidays are applicable to all banks, public as well as the private sector. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work as per the bank holidays.

Here’s the complete list of bank holidays in November 2020:

November 1 – Sunday

November 8 – Sunday

November 14 – Second Saturday/Diwali

November 15 – Sunday

November 22 – Sunday

November 28 – Fourth Saturday

November 29 – Sunday

November 30 – Guru Nanak Jayanti * The above holiday list is subject to changed

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage