Bank Holidays Alert! Banks to remain closed on these days in December 2019; Check full list here

As its December month, the final phase of 2019 is underway. Just like every other month, banks will remain closed on public holidays in December too. So, One will have to plan in advance to ensure that they do not run out of cash in December. According to RBI, the banks will be closed for a total of 9 days in December 2019. Due to bank holidays, there may also be a shortage of cash in an ATM machine due to bank holidays.

However, the public holidays may differ from one bank to another or even from one state to another. In fact, there are state-wise bank holidays also. However, people remain unaware of the bank holidays and later face several issues like delay in bank-related work or cash crunch.

In December the banks will be closed on the Sundays and two Saturdays. On December 25, there will be a holiday for banks on Christmas, while on December 26, banks will be closed for Boxing Day in some northeastern states. Overall, banks will have 9 days off in December. So you do not have to face the problem of cash, so you can arrange cash in advance.

December holiday list includes five Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and different states will have special public holidays. Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work as per the bank holidays.

List of Bank Holidays in December 2019:

December 1, 2019 – Sunday

December 8, 2019 – Sunday

December 15, 2019 – Sunday

December 22, 2019 – Sunday

December 25, 2019- Christmas

December 26, 2019 – Boxing Day

December 27, 2019 – Sunday

One can also check the list of holidays on the official website of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Last month, banks were closed for 7 days including Saturdays and Sundays. Meanwhile, the customers need to keep in mind that all private and public sector banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

