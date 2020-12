Image Source : INDIA TV Bank Holidays in 2021: January to December, complete list of bank holidays in 2021 | Check full calender

Bank Holidays 2021: Accoding to Reserve Bank of India, banks across India will remain shut for more than 40 days in the year 2021. However, Some holidays will vary in different states/UTs and will also depend on certain state-specific festivals.

The bank holidays are listed by State Government, Central Government, and Union Territories under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Also, holidays declared by the central government apply to both public and private sector banks.

Banks will remain closed on national holidays, government holidays, and on second and fourth Saturdays. To be noted, banks are not functional on Sundays.

In 2021, India will observe 3 national holidays i.e. on January 26th (Republic Day), August 15th (Independence Day), and October 2nd (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti).

Here is India's bank holidays 2021 calender, which will prove handy for planning a number of things in your personal and professional lives. Plan your banking functions and financial activities accordingly.

Bank Holidays Calendar For 2021

Date Day Holiday Description Type of Holiday 1 Jan 2021 Friday New Year’s Day Restricted Holiday 13 Jan 2021 Wednesday Lohri Restricted Holiday 14 Jan 2021 Thursday Pongal / Makar Sankranti Restricted Holiday 20 Jan 2021 Wednesday Guru Govind Singh Jayanti Restricted Holiday 26 Jan 2021 Tuesday Republic Day Gazetted Holiday 16 Feb 2021 Tuesday Vasant Panchami Restricted Holiday 19 Feb 2021 Friday Shivaji Jayanti Restricted Holiday 25 Feb 2021 Thursday Hazarat Ali’s Birthday Restricted Holiday 27 Feb 2021 Saturday Guru Ravidas Jayanti Restricted Holiday 8 Mar 2021 Monday Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti Restricted Holiday 11 Mar 2021 Thursday Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri Gazetted Holiday 28 Mar 2021 Sunday Holika Dahana Restricted Holiday 29 Mar 2021 Monday Holi Gazetted Holiday 2 Apr 2021 Friday Good Friday Gazetted Holiday 4 Apr 2021 Sunday Easter Day Restricted Holiday 13 Apr 2021 Tuesday Chaitra Sukhladi Restricted Holiday 14 Apr 2021 Wednesday Vaisakhi/Mesadi/Vaisakhadi/Ambedkar Jayanti Vaisakhi - Restricted Holiday; Ambedkar Jayanti- Gazetted holiday 21 Apr 2021 Wednesday Ram Navami Restricted holiday 25 Apr 2021 Sunday Mahavir Jayanti Gazetted Holiday 7 May 2021 Friday Birthday of Ravindranath/ Jamat Ul-Vida Restricted Holiday 13 May 2021 Thursday Ramzan Id/Eid-ul-Fitar Gazetted Holiday 26 May 2021 Wednesday Buddha Purnima/Vesak Restricted Holiday 12 Jul 2021 Monday Rath Yatra Restricted Holiday 20 Jul 2021 Tuesday Bakr Id/Eid ul-Adha Gazetted Holiday 15 Aug 2021 Sunday Independence Day Gazetted Holiday 19 Aug 2021 Thursday Muharram/Ashura Gazetted Holiday 21 Aug 2021 Saturday Onam Restricted Holiday 22 Aug 2021 Sunday Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi) Restricted Holiday 30 Aug 2021 Monday Janmashtami Gazetted Holiday 10 Sep 2021 Friday Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi Gazetted Holiday 2 Oct 2021 Saturday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Gazetted Holiday 12 Oct 2021 Tuesday Maha Saptami Restricted Holiday 13 Oct 2021 Wednesday Maha Ashtami Restricted Holiday 14 Oct 2021 Thursday Maha Navami Restricted Holiday 15 Oct 2021 Friday Dussehra Gazetted Holiday 20 Oct 2021 Wednesday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Restricted Holiday 24 Oct 2021 Sunday Karaka Chaturthi (Karva Chauth) Restricted Holiday 4 Nov 2021 Thursday Naraka Chaturdasi/Diwali Gazetted Holiday 5 Nov 2021 Friday Govardhan Puja Restricted Holiday 6 Nov 2021 Saturday Bhai Duj Restricted Holiday 10 Nov 2021 Wednesday Chhat Puja (Pratihar Sashthi/Surya Sashthi) Restricted Holiday 19 Nov 2021 Friday Guru Nanak Jayanti Gazetted Holiday 24 Nov 2021 Wednesday Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day Restricted Holiday 24 Dec 2021 Friday Christmas Eve Restricted Holiday 25 Dec 2021 Saturday Christmas Gazetted Holiday

