Bank Holidays in August 2020: Banks to remain closed for these many days | Check Full list

Bank Holidays in August 2020: Due to coronavirus pandemic, bankers have been working non-stop and serving their customers. The August month begins with a holiday for employees, as 1st day of the month is Saturday and Eid al-Adha will be observed on this day.
To be noted, the timetable for the banks was changed amid the pandemic. No extended holidays were allowed in order to ensure uninterrupted service for customers. However, there are 16 banks holidays in the month of August.
In August, several banking holidays are state-specific except for two, Eid-Ul-Adha and Independence Day.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of days when the banking operations across the country will remain shut in the month of August. However, certain holidays vary from state to state. The holiday list includes Sundays and 2nd and 4th Saturdays.
Bank holidays in August 2020
August 1, 2020: Bakri ID (Id-Ul-Zuha)
August 2, 2020: Sunday
August 3, 2020: Raksha Bandhan
August 8, 2020: Second Saturday
August 9, 2020: Sunday
August 11, 2020: Sri Krishna Janmastami
August 13, 2020: Patriot's Day
August 15, 2020: Independence Day
August 16, 2020: Sunday
August 20, 2020: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
August 21, 2020: Teej (Haritalika)
August 22, 2020: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi
August 29, 2020: Karma Puja/Ashoora
August 31: Indrajatra/Thiruvonam
Bank holidays in August 2020: State-wise list (Image source: rbi.org.in)