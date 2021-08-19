Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bank holiday today: Banks to remain shut for 5 days from today in THESE cities

Bank Holidays Alert! If you are planning to visit the bank for any important work then you'll have to wait till Monday. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, all Private and public sector banks in India will remain closed for 5 days in a row.

As per the RBI calendar, banks will remain shut from today, i.e. Thursday (August 19) to next Monday (August 23) as August marks the beginning of the festive season. During this five-day period, banks in Kerala will remain closed for three days.

Although online banking activities will continue to work, and ATM machines will dispense cash.

As per the RBI calendar, there were originally 15 holidays allocated for the month of August 2021. This includes two Sundays and a Fourth Saturday. The holidays issued by the RBI for lenders across India are divided according to state-wise celebrations.

The holidays from the RBI list for this month, land under the classification of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. The other classification for the RBI listing can also be ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

There are only two holidays that will be celebrated by a large majority of states and cities. One is Muharram and the other one is Janmashtami.

Notably, banks were first closed in Maharashtra on Monday on the occasion of Navroz, which is commonly referred to as the Parsi New Year.

August 19: Muharram (Ashoora), the first month of the Islamic calendar is celebrated in 17 cities. Lenders in the cities of Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, and Srinagar will have an off on this day.

August 20: On the occasion of Onam, the annual harvest festival is celebrated in Kerala. Banks will remain shut in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu on account of Onam on 20 August

August 21: Banks will only be closed in Kerala on the occasion of Thiruvonam.

August 22: Apart from being a Sunday, when all banks are closed, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is also falling on August 22. All banks are closed on Sundays as well as Second and last Saturdays.

August 23: Banks will be again closed in Kerala due to Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi.

Full list of holidays for the month of August 2021, as per RBI

August 19, 2021 - Muharram (Ashoora) / (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar)

August 20, 2021 - Muharram/First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

August 21, 2021 – Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

August 22, 2021 – Sunday

August 23, 2021 – Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

August 28, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

August 29, 2021 – Sunday

August 30, 2021 - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)

August 31, 2021 - Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)

