Banks to remain closed for 15 days in July. Check full holiday list

In July, there will be as many as 15 days in the month when several banks across the country will remain closed. The off days of the banks comprise regional holidays and weekly offs.

Out of 15 days when banks will remain closed in the month of July, 9 of them will be regional offs which means not all banks in all states will remain closed rather it will be a region-wise holiday.

While the remaining 6 days will be of weekly offs.

However, on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha on July 21, banks in almost the entire country will remain closed.

List of bank holidays in July 2021 as per RBI

12 July 2021 - Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra 13 July 2021 - Bhanu Jayanti 14 July 2021 - Drukpa Tshechi 16 July 2021 - Harela 17 July 2021 - U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja 19 July 2021 - Guru Rimpoche's Thungkar Tshechu 20 July 2021 - Bakrid 21 July 2021 - Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha) 31 July 2021 - Ker Puja

