Azim Premji named Asia's most generous philanthropist by Forbes

Forbes Asia on Wednesday announced Azim Premji as Asia's most generous philanthropist, giving away shares worth USD 7.6 billion in his tech firm Wipro to his education-centred Azim Premji Foundation. Premji is a billionaire who retired in July as Wipro’s executive chairman after more than five. Azim Premji is followed by Indonesia's Triputra Group founder Theodore Rachmat and Malaysia's Sunway Group chairman Jeffrey Cheah. Chinese philanthropist and Jack Ma Foundation founder Jack Ma have been placed in the fourth position this time.

According to Forbes Asia, the list includes billionaires, entrepreneurs and celebrities across the Asia region. It is to be known that the former Wipro chairman's rank slipped from number 2 in 2018 to number 17 this year in the Forbes India Rich List 2019.

To be noted, Premji is the first Indian to sign the Giving Pledge and his total lifetime giving now stands at $21 billion, says Forbes India. PV Sindhu Only Indian Sportswoman in Forbes List of World’s Highest-Paid Female Athletes.

Apart from Premji, the other Indian who featured in Forbes Asia's most generous philanthropist list include Biotech entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and her husband John Shaw

