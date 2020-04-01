Azim Premji Foundation, Wipro pledge Rs 1,125 crore in fight against coronavirus

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd, and Azim Premji Foundation have pledged Rs 1,125 crore towards the fight against the coronavirus. Of the 1,125 crores, Wipro Ltd's commitment is Rs 100 crore while Wipro Enterprises Ltd donated Rs 25 crore and the Azim Premji Foundation contributed Rs 1,000 crore.

Wipro said the amount was in addition to the annual CSR activities of Wipro, and the usual philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation.

"These resources will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society. Integrated action will be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies, focused on immediate humanitarian aid, and augmentation of healthcare capacity, including containing the COVID-19 outbreak and treating those affected by it," Wipro said in a statement.

"These responses will be carefully coordinated with relevant government institutions and would be executed by the Azim Premji Foundation’s 1600-person team, in collaboration with many of its over 350 strong civil society partners, who have a deep presence across the country," the state further read.