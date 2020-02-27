Image Source : FILE Axis Bank appoints Puneet Sharma as Chief Financial Officer

Axis Bank on Thursday said its board has approved appointment of Puneet Sharma as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). His appointment will be effective from March 6, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing. Sharma replaces Jairam Sridharan, who has resigned as the group executive and CFO of the bank, with effect from the close of business hours on March 5, it said.

Prior to joining Axis Bank, Sharma spent 12 years at Tata Capital as a senior management functionary and was the group CFO since 2014 accountable for financial control, financial planning and accounting and taxation amongst other deliverables, the statement said.

Reportedly, Puneet Sharma was a member of the Management Committee at Tata Capital and has worked closely with the Board on matters dealing with financial planning & governance. Puneet Sharma is a Chartered Accountant and has completed Post Graduate Programme in Management from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

(With PTI inputs)