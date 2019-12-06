21 stations of Aqua Line in Noida get platinum rating by IGBC

Image Source : PTI 21 stations Aqua Line in Noida get platinum rating by IGBC

All stations of the 29.7-km long Aqua Line in Noida have been awarded platinum rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for adopting best green practices, a senior official said. The corridor, which opened in January this year, connects Delhi with the neighbouring city, and starts at Sector 51 in Noida and ends at depot station in Greater Noida.

"All 21 stations of the NMRC (Aqua Line) have been given the platinum rating by the IGBC. The council has given us the highest rating as we fulfilled over 80 per cent of the criteria set by it," a senior official of Noida Metro Rail Corporation said on the sidelines of an event here. Senior officials of DMRC, NMRC and various other metro networks in the country assembled in the national capital for a conference on green metro systems on Friday.

IGBC, part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), was formed in 2001. The vision of the council is "to enable a sustainable built environment for all and facilitate India to be one of the global leaders in the sustainable built environment by 2025".

