Confirm! Apple Credit Card without number, CVV security code set to go global. Know its benefit

Confirm! Apple Credit Card without number, CVV security code set to go global. Know its benefits

Apple Credit Card is all set to go global as CEO Tim Cook confirmed its international version is in works. "We want to offer the cards everywhere," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

In an interview with German publication Bild, Cook said they needed suitable partners as launching a credit card was not simple as different countries had different rules and regulations. At present, the card is available only in the USA, where Apple has partnered with Goldman Sachs.

No number or CVV security code required.

The new Apple Card is both digital and physical credit card. Interestingly, Apple Credit Card requires no number, CVV security code, expiration date or signature.

Apple Credit Card benefits.

Apple Credit Card comes with benefits, like instant approval, zero fees on missing deadlines or going over the limit and daily cash-back on purchases.

Apple Card uses machine learning (ML) and Apple Maps to label transactions with merchant names and locations. Purchases are organised by colour-coded categories such as food and drinks, shopping and entertainment.