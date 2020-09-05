Saturday, September 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Andhra Pradesh no. 1 state in ease of doing business; UP, Telangana follows on 2nd, 3rd in 2019 ranking

Andhra Pradesh no. 1 state in ease of doing business; UP, Telangana follows on 2nd, 3rd in 2019 ranking

Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the best state in ease of doing business ranking, retaininig its top position in the ranking of states and union territories (UTs) based on the implementation of the business reform action plan, according to a report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2020 17:54 IST
Ease of doing business ranking
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Andhra Pradesh no. 1 state for doing business; Uttar Pradesh, Telangana follows on 2nd, 3rd

Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the best state in ease of doing business ranking, retaininig its top position in the ranking of states and union territories (UTs) based on the implementation of the business reform action plan, according to a report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh and Telangana were placed at the second and third place, respectively in the ease of doing business for 2019, prepared by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

While releasing the report, Sitharaman said the ranking makes states and UTs a better place to do business.

The parameters include areas such as construction permit, labour regulation, environmental registration, access to information, land availability and single-window system.

The DPIIT conducts the exercise for all states/UTs under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP).

In the last ranking released in July 2018, Andhra Pradesh had topped the chart, followed by Telangana and Haryana.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X