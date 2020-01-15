Wednesday, January 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
Amzaon to pump in $1 billion to India's small business owners

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos on Wednesday said the e-commerce major will invest USD 1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) in digitising small and medium businesses in India.  

New Delhi Published on: January 15, 2020 13:55 IST
Image Source : FILE

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos on Wednesday said the e-commerce major will invest USD 1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) in digitising small and medium businesses in India. The company will use its global footprint to export USD 10 billion worth of Make In India goods by 2025, Bezos said at the Amazon SMBhav summit which will focus on discussions around how technology adoption can enable small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.

He also stated that the India-US alliance will be the most important in 21st century. Bezos is in India this week and is expected to meet top government functionaries, business leaders and SMBs. 

