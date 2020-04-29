Amul introduces golden drink 'Haldi Doodh' at Rs 30

Amul on Wednesday has launched 'Haldi Doodh', amid coronavirus pandemic.

Amul, India's largest food company on Wednesday launched 'Haldi Doodh', amid coronavirus pandemic. Haldi Doodh is known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. In the wake of the virus outbreak, AYUSH ministry issued guidelines in which it particularly recommends the people to consume Haldi doodh or golden milk to keep their immunity level high. ​Amul Haldi doodh comes at a price of just Rs 30 for 200mL easy-open-end can.

In order to provide a ready to drink option to the consumers across the country, Amul has launched an affordable and easily accessible immunity booster beverage. Haldi doodh or golden milk also called Turmeric latte.

For centuries, traditional systems like Ayurveda have used turmeric, both fresh and as dried spice powder, to promote health. In fact, turmeric is a widely researched spice commonly used in cooking, as a dietary supplement, and even for beauty purposes. Turmeric is also referred to as a super food world over for various health-promoting properties.

