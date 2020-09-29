Image Source : FILE Coming up! 3 lakh jobs in e-com as Amazon, Flipkart ready festival sales

With the festive season round the corner, e-commerce firms such as Amazon and Flipkart are ramping up their delivery capabilities, by investing in warehousing infrastructure as well as hiring more on-ground staff. With the daily e-commerce shipments in the country have grown from 3.7 million during the pre-covid months to 5.1 million, e-tailers are stepping up hiring, particularly across supply chain and logistics functions, as they expect bumper sales.

E-commerce companies see a large chunk of their business coming in during the festive sales and they make significant investments ahead of time to ramp up their capacity to be able to handle the spike in orders.

As per a report by RedSeer, festive sales are expected to almost double this year and touch USD 7 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) as compared to USD 3.8 billion in the same period last year.

Flipkart:

Walmart-owned Flipkart recently said that it will hire 70,000 people in its supply chain operations ahead of the festive season sales and its flagship Big Billion Days sale event, expected in October. Flipkart is already undertaking digital training of these new hires, educating them across functions of customer service, delivery, installation as well as safety and sanitisation measures.

The Bengaluru-based company said while direct job opportunities will be created across Flipkart's supply chain, including roles like delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters, there will also be additional indirect jobs created at Flipkart's seller partner locations and kiranas.

This will be further supplemented by job creation in ancillary industries including vendor locations, and freight partners, as the entire ecosystem scales up for the festive season, a statement said.

Amazon:

To speed up deliveries, Amazon India has significantly augmented its delivery network ahead of the festive season by setting up additional delivery stations and scaling up its partnership with kirana stores.

The move, which will also help generate employment opportunities, will enable faster and more efficient delivery of packages during the festive season that sees a major spike in orders.

Amazon India has close to 250 Amazon-operated and more than 1,500 partner delivery stations run by more than 280 entrepreneurs across the country to enable deliveries across the country.

Last year, Flipkart and its rival Amazon had announced creation of over 1.4 lakh temporary jobs across supply chain, last-mile connectivity and customer support in preparation for their festive sales.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage