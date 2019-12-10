Now, Airtel users can enjoy Wi-Fi calling in Delhi NCR: 5 Things You Must Know

Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel launches Wi-Fi calling in Delhi NCR: Everything you need to know

Bharti Airtel has become the first telecom operator in India to launch Wi-Fi calling support for its users. Airtel users will now be able to make calls over Wi-Fi just like a regular call over a cellular network. The new Wi-Fi calling feature will not require any separate application and will be used on all compatible smartphones by just enabling Wi-Fi calling.

Airtel Wi-Fi calling: Availability

Airtel Wi-Fi calling will start off in Delhi and will be available to all users across NCR. Airtel has said that it will be compatible with Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband to start with and the company is working with other companies to provide Wi-Fi calling support with all broadbands.

Airtel Wi-Fi calling: Compatible phones

Airtel's new Wi-Fi calling service will be available on most of the latest iOS and Android devices. Here is the list of all the phones that will support the Airtel Wi-Fi calling service.

Apple: iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max.

OnePlus: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro.

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy On 6, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy A10s

Xiaomi: Poco F2, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

Airtel users need to update their phones to the latest software and enable Wi-Fi calling. Users will also have to turn on VoLTE for best results. A 5 minute Wi-Fi call will consume less than 5MB of data.

Airtel Wi-Fi calling: No need for a SIM

Airtel has claimed that users don't need to buy a new SIM, and can make a call or send a message from any place with a Wi-Fi network. The telecom major has also claimed that the new Wi-Fi calling service will boast a better call set-up time and audio quality as compared to the standard cellular calling.

Airtel Wi-Fi calling: No Extra Charges

Airtel users don't need to pay any extra charges for using Airtel Wi-Fi calling service. A Wi-Fi call will be treated exactly the same as a regular call, and will go against the user's existing recharge or bill.

Airtel Wi-Fi calling: Call Receiver doesn't need be on Wi-Fi

Another aspect of Airtel's new Wi-Fi calling is that the receiver of the call doesn't need to be on Wi-Fi or have Wi-Fi calling enabled on his phone. Wi-Fi calls can be made to any network (2G, 3G, 4G, LTE), as long as the person is connected to the internet.

Airtel Wi-Fi calling: International calling not allowed

Airtel Wi-Fi calling will not be available for International ISD calls. Airtel users can, however, use Wi-Fi calling in roaming.

