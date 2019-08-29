Government determined to privatise Air India, says Union Minister Puri

Image Source : PTI Govt determined to privatise Air India: Puri

The government is determined to privatise flag carrier Air India, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said Thursday. The first meeting of the alternative mechanism set up for Air India and headed by Home Minister Amit Shah will be held soon, Puri added.

Subsequent to the first meeting, the minister said that the divestment process will pick up pace.

Puri said the government is determined to get the airline's privatisation process started and to get the best possible deal in a time-bound manner.

Earlier Thursday, Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Ashwani Lohani had said passenger revenues during the first 4 months of the current fiscal year grew by 20 per cent.

Speaking at an industry event, Lohani said enhancements in operating efficiency and better aircraft utilisation have aided Air India to reduce its losses during the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Similarly, Lohani pointed out that operating profits rose 18 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis.

