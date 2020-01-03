Air India international bookings decline after 'closure' talks

Bookings for the international flights of Air India have declined since the talks of airline shutting shop have picked up pace. As per reports, there is a sense of worry among agents and passengers that Air India will be closed down if not privatized soon.

"Air India earns about 27 per cent of its total revenue from Europe and currently we are losing group bookings ad international (Europe) passenger bookings. We reveived so many queries from international ticketing agents who have been booking AI tickets for many years about the (possible) closure of Air India," a senior official told news agency ANI.

He confirmed that there has been a huge decline in ticket bookings.

Air India has reported 27 per cent revenue from Europe, 18-20 per cent revunue from the United States and 12-15 per cent from the middle east countries.

"Air India has told all AI international station managers to deal with passengers confidently and explain the truth about the airline, " he added.

"Air India is making 20-26 crore loss on daily basis," said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri, who had said in the Parliament in November that Air India will have to be closed if not privatized.