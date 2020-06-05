Image Source : TWITTER @AIRINDIAIN Vande Bharat Mission: Air India to begin international bookings for 7 destinations today at 5 pm

Air India might not have got a green light from the government to resume it's international operations, but it will begin international bookings to ferry stranded passengers to several destinations between June 9 and June 30 under the Vande Bharat Mission's third phase. The ticket booking will begin at 5 pm today. Passengers can book tickets to 7 international destinations in US and Canada.

The 7 destinations are,

New York, USA

Newark, USA

Chicago, USA

Washington, USA

San Francisco, USA

Vancouver, Canada

Toronto, Canada

“Normal International civil aviation operations will only start when they can. Right now most of our metro cities are under some form of restrictions due to which people from other cities cannot travel to catch flights and we also have requirements for mandatory quarantine on arrival,” Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on Twitter.

“We have to wait for the domestic operations to touch about 50-60% and consider the behaviour of the virus and its spread to fully lift these restrictions and Lockdown. Till then flights under Vande Bharat Mission are facilitating both inbound & outbound international passengers,” the minister wrote.

