Air India begins bookings for domestic flights resuming Monday

Air India has started taking bookings for domestic flights starting Monday, May 25. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday announced that the air fares for flights will have a capped upper and lower limit in price.

"We've set a minimum and a maximum fare. In the case of Delhi, Mumbai the minimum fare would be Rs 3,500 for a journey between 90-120 minutes, maximum fare would be Rs 10,000. This is operative for 3 months - till one minute to midnight on 24th August," Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Also 40% of seats have to be sold at a fare less than the midpoint of the band. For example, midpoint of Rs 3,500 & Rs 10,000 is Rs 6,700. So 40% of the seats have to be sold at a price less than Rs 6,700. This is how we're ensuring that fares don't go out of control, Civil Aviation Secretary informed.

Flight routes have been classified into 7 parts. 1) Flight time less than 40 minutes. 2) 40 - 60 minutes. 3) 60 - 90 minutes. 4) 90 - 120 minutes. 5) 120 - 150 minutes. 6) 150 - 180 minutes. 7) 180 - 210 minutes. All routes within the country will fall within these 7 slots.

While booking a ticket at Air India's official website, New Delhi to Mumbai flight of 07:00 am, Monday costs Rs 5,886.

Domestic flight fares applicable till August 24

Duration Key flights Minimum Fare Maximum Fare <40 mins Delhi-Chandigarh Rs 2,000 Rs 6,000 40-60 mins Delhi-Lucknow Rs 2,500 Rs 7,500 60-90 mins Delhi-Ahmedabad Rs 3,000 Rs 9,000 90-120 mins Delhi-Mumbai Rs 3,500 Rs 10,000 120-150 mins Delhi-Bengaluru Rs 4,500 Rs 13,000 150-180 mins Delhi-Kochi Rs 5,500 Rs 15,700 180-210 mins Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rs 6,500 Rs 18,600

New SOPs

Flyers will not be allowed to consume any eatables except on health grounds Pregnant women and those with health issues advised to avoid air travel in the first phase Those staying in containment zone and those who are COVID-19 positive can't fly. Will face penal action if found in violation Web-check-in compulsary, only cabin bag, one check-in bag allowed Download bag tag and stick its printout on ckeck-in bag. If unable to take printout, write name and PNR on paper and sting it to bag. Children below 14 years do not need Aarogya Setu App.

