The Telecom Department will issue fresh notices to top companies over non-payment of AGR dues, reports said on Thursday. A separate notice is likely to be sent to Tata Teleservices for non-payment of full dues. Collectively, the telecom operators are liable to pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore in AGR dues. The deadline to clear the AGR dues ended on January 23 but none, except Reliance Jio, paid the amount.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea today paid Rs 1,000 crore in addition to previous payments.