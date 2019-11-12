Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q2 net loss at Rs 2.35 crore

Image Source : FILE Kumarmangalam Birla

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.35 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 42.73 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) said in a BSE filing. Its total income rose 14.72 per cent to Rs 2,324.35 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,026.04 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

ABFRL's total expenses rose 15.92 per cent to Rs 2,299.06 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,983.31 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Its Madura business segment, comprising lifestyle brands Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England and fast fashion labels Forever 21 and People, among others, posted 16.65 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 1,473.34 crore in July-September quarter as against Rs 1,262.96 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Revenue from Pantaloons was at Rs 915.01 crore, up 16.22 per cent from Rs 787.30 crore in the year-ago period.

"This (growth in Pantaloons revenue) was driven largely by a superior product offering and intensified brand building. These initiatives have helped achieve 23 per cent growth in comparable EBITDA at Rs 64 crore," the company said.

Over the outlook, ABFRL said: "The company is confident of continuing its market-leading performance on the back of wide distribution network, high quality talent and credible leadership team."