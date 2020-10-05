Image Source : FILE Adani Ports acquires Krishnapatnam Port Company

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Monday announced the completion of the acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd, (KPCL) for an enterprise value of Rs 12,000 crore. It will result in APSEZ having a controlling stake of 75 per cent in KPCL from the CVR Group and other investors.

This acquisition will accelerate APSEZ's stride towards 500 MMT by 2025 and is another step in implementing APSEZ's stated strategy of cargo parity between west and east coasts of India, Adani Ports said in a regulatory filing.

Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ said: "This transformational acquisition enables us to roll out world class customer service to an increased customer base and provide pan-India solution to them.

He added that the company's experience of turning around acquisitions like Dhamra and Kattupalli ports will enable it in harnessing the potential of KPCL.

"With a vast waterfront and land availability of over 6,700 acres, KPCL is capable of replicating Mundra and would be future ready to handle 500 MMT. We will replicate our operations and maintenance philosophy at KPCL, continue to focus on environment, reduce emission levels and have zero tolerance for fatalities and thus improve returns to stakeholders," Adani said.

