7th Pay Commission: ALERT! Government employees to face massive loss over HRA

7th Pay Commission latest news: The All Employees Union state general secretary, Subhash Lamba, said on Friday that the house rent allowance (HRA) hike should have been implemented from January 1, 2016, instead of August 1, this year.

The government's decision to implement 7th Pay Commission HRA from August 1 would lead to a loss to the tune of around Rs 6808 crore, it further claimed. The amount is due in the form of 43-month arrear to the state government employees.

In order to extend relief to its employees, the Haryana government announced it would provide HRA to them as per recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission report from August 1. This decision was taken to benefit of around 3.5 lakh state employees who are to get increased HRA.

According to the state government, the hike in HRA would put an extra Rs 1,920 crore in the hands of the state employees.

However, the latest statement by Lamba may now encourage state employees to raise the demand to provide the aggregate 7th Pay Commission HRA from January 1, 2016, i.e 43-month arrear. If the government fulfils their demand, it would have to pay the amount in the form a huge chunk of money.

Earlier, Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu had stated that state government employees would get 8 per cent, 16 per cent and 24 per cent HRA of their basic salary, as per the population of the city and its category based on the 2011 census. As per the latest decision of the state government following the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations, the employees would get around Rs 1,900 to Rs 6,000 additional increment in their salary.

The employees living in the X category cities in Haryana i.e population of 50 lakh and above will get 24 per cent HRA of their basic salary and minimum fixed HRA would be Rs 5,400. The employees living in Y category cities of the population between 5 lakh to 50 lakh will get 16 per cent of their basic salary as HRA and their minimum fixed HRA is Rs 3,600.

The third category of Z will house the city with a population below 5 lakh where the employees will get 8 per cent HRA and the minimum amount fixed at Rs 1,800 per month. However, Tricity of Panchkula, Chandigarh and Mohali have been put in one unit and will come under the Y zone category.

