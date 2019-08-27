7th Pay Commission: GOOD NEWS for pensioners! THIS change in pension payment system set to benefit you

Latest news on 7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission Latest News: There is some good news for pensioners! A change in the pension payment system is set to benefit you vastly. The Centre is looking to ease your troubles by digitising the pension payment system soon. With this, government employees will no longer have to run back and forth struggling to get their dues, pension under the 7th Pay Commission.

7th Pay Commission: e-PPO for pensioners

The government will issue Electronic Pension Payment Order (e-PPO) to pensioners. With this, information of any pensioner's account can be easily shared between the banks, Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO) and Pension and Accounts Office (PAO).

7th Pay Commission: How does pension system work

As per the current system, half of the pension work is done online while the other half is completed manually.

7th Pay Commission: How will pension system work in future

With digitisation in force, the process of pension will run faster. Electronic PPO will be sent to banks and pension software of the banks will be updated then. For now, manual PPO booklets will also be sent to the banks to avoid initial problems.