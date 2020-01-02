7th Pay Commission Latest News: 5% DA hike announced for employees, pensioners in THIS state

7th Pay Commission Latest News: The dearness allowance (DA) for lakhs of employees and pensioners in Gujarat has been hiked by five per cent. The announcement by the Gujarat government takes up the dearness allowance from the existing 12 per cent to 17 per cent with the retrospective effect of July 1, 2019.

7th Pay Commission Latest News: DA Hike, January salary, and more

The new dearness allowance would be paid to employees and pensioners in Gujarat with the January salary. The related arrears would be paid in two to three instalments. Panchayat employees will also get benefits.

7th Pay Commission Latest News: Why the DA hike

Gujarat government's decision equates the dearness allowance (DA) with that of the central government employees. It was recently raised from 12 to 17 percent as per the seventh pay commission provisions.

7th Pay Commission Latest News: More details

The state exchequer would incur an extra financial burden on Rs 1821 crore per year due to the five percent DA hike. The state government had earlier raised the DA by three percent with effect from January 2018 in June, incurring a burden of Rs 1071 crore per year on the state exchequer.

