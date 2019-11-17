7th Pay Commission: Good news! These central govt employees to get Rs 5,000 monthly salary hike

7th Pay Commission: Good news! These central govt employees to get minimum Rs 5,000 monthly salary hike

7th Pay Commission: There's good news for non-gazetted medical employees of the Indian Railways as the Railway Board has approved their promotion. According to reports, the non-gazetted medical employees are to get a huge pay hike after the promotion. As per the statement issued by the Indian Railways, after the promotion in 8 categories, the minimum pay hike for the above-mentioned non-gazetted medical employees will be Rs 5,000 per month. Also, this promotion will lead to a hike in monthly HRA, DA and TA.

In the 8 categories of the non-gazetted medical Indian Railways employees are Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Radiographer, Lab Staff, Health and Malaria Inspector, Physiotherapist, Dietician and Family Welfare Organisation.

In a written statement, the Railway board informed about the decision saying, " With a view to have broad uniformity over Indian Railways, the avenue of promotion (AVC) of non-gazetted categories of all Departments are under review in Board’s office in consultation with the Zonal Railways and the concerned departments, taking into account the changes that have taken place over the years in the matter of pay scales, percentage distribution of posts etc."

The statement further added that the result of the exercise mentioned above for the Medical Department, the AVCs of various non-isolated non-gazetted categories of the mentioned department have been reviewed in consultation with the Health Directorate, and model AVC for various categories have been framed.

"It may be noted that review of the cadre structure of Medical Laboratory categories is presently under finalization separately. As and when this exercise is complete, the AVC for Medical Laboratory categories also will be revised," Railway Board statement read.

