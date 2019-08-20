Image Source : FILE 7th Pay Commission: ATTENTION! This recruitment drive will not offer certain benefits after employment; check details

Latest News on 7th Pay Commission: The Southern Railway of Indian Railways has sought online applications from ex-servicemen in Level 1 posts of various Safety categories on full-time contract basis under the 7th Pay Commission on the official website- rrcmas.in. Before applying, candidates should carefully read the details on the official website prior to submission of their application for engagement in safety posts of Bridge Organisation, Track Machine Organisation and other similar technical safety categories on full-time contract basis under the 7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix.

Candidates should complete all the formalities before September 12 at 17.00 hrs. The selected ex-servicemen belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories should submit a self-attested copy of the community certificate issued by the Competent Authority.

However, there are certain conditions which should also be noticed by the ex-servicemen, according to the notification issued by the Southern Railway under 7th Pay Commission. As the selected ex-servicemen will get a consolidated salary of Rs 27,072 per month, the candidates require to have served 15 years of job and have passed Army Class-I certificate or equivalent for the said post on a contract basis.

7th Pay Commission: Total 2,393 Posts in Level–1

As per the notification, the total number of notified posts are 2,393 in Level–1 of the 7th Pay Commission. The Posts include Trackman, Helper (Track Machine), Helper (Tele), Helper (Signal), Pointsman ‘B’ (SCP), Helper (C&W), Helper/Diesel Mechanical, Helper/Diesel Electrical, and Helper/TRD.

7th Pay Commission: General conditions that ex-serviceman should know

1. The contract for Level 1 posts are on a full-time basis and shall not be entitled to Railway Quarters and Privilege/ Complimentary Passes etc.

2. The remuneration will be on monthly basis comprising Basic Pay, DA, TA, HRA and Dress allowance of Rs 5000

3. The candidates' upper age limit should be 50 years as on August 13, 2019.

4. Duty Pass may be provided to the selected candidates for a stretch of the journey involved on duty. They may be entitled to II class ‘A’ duty pass.

5. The contractual candidates may be permitted weekly-off and national holidays. However, if required, the candidates may be called for duty on any day including national holidays for which compensatory rest may be given later.

6. The engagements are against clear vacancies of Direct Recruitment Quota for a maximum period of one year or availability of a regularly selected candidate. However, a suitable break will be provided between successive contracts (if any).

7. The contract may be terminated by either side by giving 15 days notice. However, the performance monitoring of contractual appointees will be done on regular basis and those who are unable to discharge the duties or fail to perform as per expectations of the administration, their contract shall be terminated.

8. However, if any contract staff is found to be mentally or physically incapacitated and in-case of gross negligence/ misconduct/misbehaviour/ irregularities, the engagement contract may be terminated with immediate effect.

9. The engagement on contract basis will not confer any right to claim for regular absorption/extension in the Railway.

10. 8. The selected ex-servicemen may be paid daily allowance when on tour as admissible, at the rate of Rs 500.

