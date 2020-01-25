7th Pay Commission: Good News! 5 per cent DA hike announced for these govt employees, pensioners

7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Ahead 2020 Republic Day celebrations, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced a 5 percent Dearness Allowance hike for state government employees and the pensioners. The key allowance, which aids in offsetting the impact of inflation, would be raised from the effect of July 7, 2019.

Himachal Pradesh: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today announced 5% DA (dearness allowance) to the employees & pensioners of the State Government from 01.07.2019. pic.twitter.com/XkW1NBnMPl — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

The new provisions to raise the DA and DR will be made in the Himachal Pradesh state budget that would be rolled out next month. Earlier, state like Odisha and Gujarat had recently raised the Dearness Allowance for its government employees and pensioners.

The BJP-led Himachal Pradesh government during 73rd Independence Day celebrations announced to raise 4 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for government employees and pensioners.

The announcement in the DA hike has come amid speculations that the Centre may also raise DA for central government employees by 4-5 percent. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce this next week during the presentation of Union Budget 2020.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh government are also expected to announce a DA hike to relieve their employees from the effect of rising inflation.

