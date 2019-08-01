7th Pay Commission: Haryana govt employees to get increased HRA from August 1

7th Pay Commission latest news: Good news for Haryana government employees as the government has issued orders for implementation of the revised House Rent Allowance (HRA) from August 1 as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. State Finance Minister, Captain Abhimanyu said, "the state government has issued these orders under the compliance of Chief Minister Manohar Lal's announcement. He also said that revised HRA will be received by eligible government employees posted in various towns and cities.

The finance minister added: As per the revision, cities with a population over 50 lakh will be covered in category 'X'and employees in such cities would get minimum of 24 per cent or 5400 rupees as HRA. Cities with a population between 5 lakh and 50 lakh will be covered in category 'Y' and the employees posted in such cities will get a minimum of 16 per cent or Rs 3600 as HRA. Cities with a population less than 5 lakhs will be covered in the category 'Z' and the employees posted in such cities would get a minimum of 8 per cent or Rs.1800 as HRA.

He also added that TriCity Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali would be considered as a unit and they would be kept in the Y category.

The revised house rent allowance will be payable under the provisions of Haryana Civil Services (Allowance for Government employees) Rules, 2016.

Captain Abhimanyu said that the implementation of revised house rent allowance will benefit about 3 lakh workers and this will give the state government additional expenditure of about Rs 120 million per year.