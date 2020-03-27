Image Source : FILE 7th Pay Commission: Big relief for these Central Govt employees during Coronavirus Pandemic; Check details

7th Pay Commission: In a major relief for Central Government employees, the Modi government has allowed all those staffers who are above 50 years of age to go into fifteen days quarantine to avoid any kind of infection from the deadly Coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced 21-day nation-wide lockdown and asked people to self-isolate themselves in move to stop deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 spread.

According to reports, the Centre has also made it clear that these Central Government employees need not submit any medical certificate for availing the medical leave for the 15 days quarantine period till 4th April 2020 during coronavirus lockdown.

The ministry has now decided to grant commuted leave without production of medical certificate to government employees who are above the age of 50 and have underlying conditions like diabetes, respiratory problems, renal diseases and other life-threatening illness, for upto April 4, 2020, so as to avoid unnecessary burden on the health care system, the order said.

Also, the ministry has asked central government departments to sanction leave to officials who wish to self-quarantine as a preventive measure.

Those Central Government employees who above are above 50 and are suffering from diabetes and respiratory diseases, are only eligible for this relaxation in medical leave facility. The concerned department has issued the required memorandum in this regard on 20th March 2020, according to Zee Business report. The memorandum has been issued after easing in the Central Civil Services (Leave) Act, 1972. To be noted, this relaxation in leave will be applicable to all Central Government ministry staffs and other Central Government Employees.

The government has asked employees to work from home. Railways, buses, restaurants have been shut and only essential services are open. Also, the Central Government has ordered around 50 per cent of the Grade 'B' and Grade 'C' Central Government Employees to work from home.

An order issued by the Personnel Ministry directed the Heads of Departments (HoDs) to ensure that 50 per cent of Group B and C employees are required to attend office every day and the remaining 50 per cent staff is instructed to work from home.

The order further said the working hours for all employees who attend office on a particular day should be staggered.

It suggested that three groups of employees be formed and asked to attend office during three time slots—9 AM to 5.30 PM, 9.30 AM to 6 PM and 10 AM to 6.30 PM, the ministry said.

