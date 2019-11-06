7th Pay Commission: Good News! Rs 1,000 crore cleared for these govt employees; salary hiked by 3 per cent

7th Pay Commission: Government employees in various states have received good news regarding their pay hike in the past few months. Now, there's celebratory news for teachers in West Bengal. The Bengal government has decided to give a huge hike to the government teachers posted at higher educational institutions.

Earlier, the government had decided to implement a modified UGC pay scale as per the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations.

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee speaking on the occasion said that an additional burden of Rs 1,000 crore will come on the state government's coffers after implementing the 7th CPC pay scale for the state government teachers employed at higher educational institutions.

CM also announced that from 2016 to 2019, all state government teachers will get an annual 3 per cent salary hike benefit as well.

All Bengal University Teachers Association and Jadhavpur University Teachers Association were two of the West Bengal teachers associations who have hailed the West Bengal State Government's decision to implement revised UGC pay Scale for the state government teachers at higher education institutions.

