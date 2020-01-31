India plans to take Bullet Train to Varanasi, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru; Railways prepare for 6 new corridors

Image Source : PTI Railways prepare for 6 new corridors for bullet trains

As many as 6 new corridors are in the pipeline as Indian Railways is now planning to expand India's first bullet train project, which eyes completion by 2023. As the preparations for the project has already begun, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for 6 more high-speed rail projects have already been sanctioned by Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways. The funding of the projects will be finalised once the DPRs are ready. Chairman Railway Board VK Yadav has meanwhile claimed that the DPRs will be ready in 1-2 years and they will define the feasibility of a bullet train corridor on the route and the traffic potential as well.

A list of proposed routes and stations has already been prepared by the Indian Railways. In the pipeline, for now, the corridors of the bullet trains will help cut down travel time drastically as the trains will run at a speed over 300 kmph.

According to what the Indian Railways says, the routes have been selected keeping in mind the high demand for train tickets on the route.

Indian Railways has sanctioned DPRs for the following six high-speed railway corridors. Depending on the traffic potential and the feasibility, the routes listed below will be finalised for high-speed (over 300 kmph speed) or semi-high speed (between 160-250 kmph speed).

Delhi-Noida-Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi (865 kilometres distance)

Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad (886 kilometres distance)

Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur (753 kilometres distance)

Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad (711 kilometres distance)

Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru (435 kilometres distance)

Delhi-Chandigarh-Ludhiana-Jalandhar-Amritsar (459 kilometres distance)

The bullet train corridors are aimed at catering to the demand for fast travel on major routes, the Indian Railways has said.

With the development, the Indian Railways is also hoping to complete 90 per cent of land acquisition work for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor in another 6 months time.

