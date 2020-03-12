32,000 Himachal accounts in Yes Bank with Rs 1,909 crore deposits

File

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that Yes Bank had 32,000 accounts in the state with deposits of Rs 1,909 crore, which included those of some government agencies.

In a statement in the state Assembly, the Chief Minister replied to the apprehensions raised by Leader of Opposition during the Budget debate and said it was not right to create an environment of fear among people on the Yes Bank issue.

He said the central government has assured that the state's money deposited in Yes Bank is secure.

Thakur said it is because of the higher rate of interest that the state government and the common people had deposited money in the bank and it kept happening for long.

He said before December, 2017, Yes Bank had Rs 1,344.8 crore in deposits by the previous state government and the present government had deposited Rs 1,244 crore.