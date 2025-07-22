Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. Eternal Share Price: Zomato's parent stock hits 10% upper circuit in opening session post Q1 results

Eternal Share Price: Zomato's parent stock hits 10% upper circuit in opening session post Q1 results

Eternal Share Price: Zomato's parent stock hits 10% upper circuit in opening session post Q1 results

Zomato (Eternal) share price on NSE, BSE.
Zomato (Eternal) share price on NSE, BSE. Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Eternal Share Price: Zomato's parent stock hits 10% upper circuit in opening session post Q1 results

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Zomato Stock Nse
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\