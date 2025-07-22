Eternal Share Price: Zomato's parent stock hits 10% upper circuit in opening session post Q1 results
Eternal Share Price: Zomato's parent stock hits 10% upper circuit in opening session post Q1 results
Eternal Share Price: Zomato's parent stock hits 10% upper circuit in opening session post Q1 results
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Parliament Session Live: Houses likely to witness ruckus as Oppn demands discussion on Bihar SIR
-
Stranded for 5 weeks at Kerala Airport, UK’s F-35B jet to fly out today
-
Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns: Who'll chair Rajya Sabha, when is next VP election? All you need to know
-
TIFF 2025: Sholay, Homebound, Anurag Kashyap's Monkey In A Cage in Galas, Special Presentations
Advertisement
Advertisement