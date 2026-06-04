Zojila Tunnel, linking J&K with Ladakh, set to achieve a major milestone on June 9

New Delhi:

Zojila Tunnel, a strategically significant 13.15-kilometre tunnel linking Jammu and Kashmir with Ladakh, is set to achieve a major milestone on June 9 as Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to trigger the breakthrough blast. On this day, the teams excavating at both ends of the tunnel will meet. With this, one of India's most ambitious road projects will move toward creating history. Rising at an altitude of 11,578 feet and unfolding across over 30 kilometres, the project is on track for a 2028 completion.

Upon completion, the tunnel will become the world's longest single-tube, bi-directional road tunnel at an altitude of 11,500 feet. It is expected to significantly boost connectivity, mobility, and economic activity in the strategically important region.

The tunnel is equipped with CCTV surveillance, radio control, an uninterrupted power supply, and ventilation systems. The adoption of modern technology in this project has resulted in savings of over ₹5,000 crore for the government.

The 3-hour journey will be completed in just 15 minutes

Currently, travellers travelling from Sonamarg to Dras and Ladakh must pass through the Zojila Pass, which is considered extremely challenging due to snowfall and inclement weather. Once the tunnel is operational, this journey will be reduced from approximately 3 hours to just 15 minutes. Furthermore, the Zojila Pass remains closed for several months each year due to heavy snowfall and avalanches, disrupting Ladakh's connectivity with the rest of the country for approximately five to six months. The completion of the Zojila Tunnel will eliminate this problem, enabling full-year connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh.

Army, locals to benefit

The Indian Army will benefit the most from this tunnel. All-weather movement of troops and military equipment will become easier, enhancing strategic strength in border areas. Meanwhile, local residents will have easy access to medicines, vegetables, rations, and other essential supplies year-round. The opening of the Zojila Tunnel will facilitate access to tourist destinations like Ladakh, Kargil, and Sonamarg. Year-round connectivity will increase tourist numbers and create new employment and income opportunities for those involved in hotels, transportation, and local businesses.

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