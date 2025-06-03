Yes Bank shares crack nearly 10% following this clarification by firm - Details Yes Bank Share Price: The stock's 52-week high is Rs 27.41, and its 52-week low is Rs 16.02. The company's market cap is Rs 65,732.

Mumbai:

Yes Bank Share Price: Shares of Yes Bank tanked nearly 10 per cent on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, as the company issued a clarification on Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) seeking the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) nod for a licence to operate a wholly-owned arm. The stock opened in the red at Rs 22.95 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 23.27. It fell further to touch the intraday low of Rs 20.95 - a fall of 9.54 from the last close. The fall in the stock price comes after three days of consecutive gains. The stock has been highly volatile today, with an intraday volatility of 5.57 per cent.

The stock trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. However, it is trading lower than the 5-day moving average.

Yes Bank Share Price History

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 27.41, and its 52-week low is Rs 16.02. The company's market cap is Rs 65,732.

The stock has given a return of 58 per cent in three years and 27 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected over 10 per cent in one year.

Yes Bank Issues Clarification

Some media reports said that Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), a Japanese multinational banking and financial services institution, is set to approach the central bank to seek a licence to operate a wholly owned subsidiary in India. The report holds significance as it comes ahead of its plan to acquire a controlling stake in Yes Bank.

Yes Bank has issued a statement saying it is not privy to discussions regarding matters stated (in reports).

“In this regard, the Bank is not privy to discussions in relation to matters stated in the article. Further, references to the Bank having ‘road map’ discussions with the RBI are factually incorrect. The Bank will comply with the requirements of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, as and when required,” Yes Bank said on Tuesday.