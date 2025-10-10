Yes Bank Share Price: Stock surges over 8% to hit fresh 52-week high Yes Bank Share Price: The stock of the company has a 52-week low of Rs 16.02, hit on March 12, 2025.

Mumbai:

Shares of Yes Bank are in action amid a rally in the stock market on October 10, 2025. The stock opened almost flat at Rs 22.43 against the previous close of Rs 22.42 on the BSE. However, it surged amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 3.17 times to touch the high of 24.30, also its fresh 52-week high. This represents a gain of 8.3 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 16.02. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 23.89 and the market cap stood at Rs 74,948.43 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter started the trading session at Rs 22.45 against the previous close of Rs 22.42. Later, it reached a high of Rs 24.30.

Yes Bank Share Price History

The stock has corrected 83 per cent in 10 years but has given a positive return of 82 per cent in five years. In three years, two years and one year, it has gained 45.53 per cent, 40.16 per cent and 11.71 per cent, respectively. On a year-to-date basis, this stock has gained 21.96 per cent.

The scrip has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 9.71 per cent in the period. Meanwhile, the stock has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 5.24 per cent.

Technically, Yes Bank is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Allots 12.45 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Earlier, the private sector lender allotted 12,45,046 equity shares under the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). The allotment was done on October 7, 2025. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank has increased from Rs 2,74,46,01,790, consisting of 31,37,23,00,895 equity shares of Rs 2 each, to Rs 62,747,091,882, consisting of 31,373,545,941 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)