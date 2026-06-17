Yes Bank Share Price: Stock hits 52-week high on partnership with Northern Arc Capital

Mumbai:

Wednesday to hit a fresh 52-week high as the firm has entered into a partnership with Northern Arc Capital to expand credit access, scale digital lending and offer debt investment opportunities to customers. The counter opened with minor gains at Rs 23.91 against the previous close of Rs 23.89 on the BSE. But it soon gained momentum amid a spurt in volume by more than 2.07 times and hit an intraday high of Rs 25.45, representing a gain of Rs 1.56 or 6.5 per cent from the previous close. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week high, and its 52-week low is Rs 17.19, touched on March 30, 2026. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 25.19 with a gain of 5.44 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 79,028.76 crore

Yes Bank is the sixth-largest private sector bank in India and has a pan-India network of 1,583 branches and Business Correspondent Banking Outlets (BCBOs), and over 1,350 ATMs. The bank offers a wide array of products, services, and digital solutions tailored for retail, MSME, and corporate clients.

Yes Bank, Northern Arc Capital partnership

They have entered into a partnership to expand credit access, scale digital lending, and offer debt investment opportunities to customers. The partnership will also focus on accelerating retail lending growth through a co-lending model, supported by data-led underwriting, risk-sharing mechanisms and portfolio monitoring frameworks.

Under the collaboration, Northern Arc Capital will leverage its network of 368 originator partners to facilitate Yes Bank's credit deployment through its placements business, according to a joint statement.

India’s next phase of financial inclusion will be driven by institutions that can combine technology, distribution, and risk intelligence at scale. This partnership brings together complementary capabilities to build a more efficient and accessible financial ecosystem for underserved borrowers and emerging investors. At Northern Arc, we remain focused on strengthening the ecosystem that connects capital to opportunities across India’s evolving credit markets,” said Ashish Mehrotra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Northern Arc Capital.

Yes Bank Share Price History

The stock has yielded returns of 82.98 per cent over five years and 26.18 per cent over one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 17.08 per cent, compared with a 9.44 per cent dip in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)