Yes Bank Share Price: Stock gains as RBI approves proposed changes in firm's board - Check details Yes Bank Share Price: The stock of the private lender has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 3.91 per cent in this period.

Mumbai:

Shares of private lender Yes Bank continued to gain on Thursday, September 11, 2025. The action in the stock is being seen as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved proposed changes in the Articles of Association (AoA) of the bank with regard to the appointment of nominee directors on the board. The counter has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 3.91 per cent in this period. The scrip opened in green at Rs 20.88 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 20.78. It gained further traction and touched the intraday high of Rs 21.12, representing a gain of 1.44 from the last close. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began trading at Rs 20.88 and touched the intraday high of Rs 21.14. In between, it hit a low of Rs 20.75.

Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Yes Bank Share Price History

The stock has given a return of 43 per cent in five years and 19.94 per cent in three years. While the stock has gained 14 per cent in two years, it has corrected 11.92 per cent in one year.

RBI Approves Proposed Changes In Yes Bank board

Meanwhile, the bank stated that the central bank has approved proposed changes in Articles of Association (AoA) of the bank with regard to appointment of nominee directors on the board.

The changes are in connection with the nomination of 2 nominee directors by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and one nominee director by SBI, on the board.

The changes in the board would take effect after Japan-based SMBC acquires stakes of SBI and the other seven banks in Yes Bank.

The bank received the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide letter dated September 9, 2025, for the proposed amendments to the AoA, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.