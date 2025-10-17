Wipro shares price: IT stock drops over 5% despite rally in markets - Here's why Wipro Share Price Today: The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 324.55, hit on January 23, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 225.05.

Mumbai:

Shares of IT services firm Wipro fell by over five per cent on Friday, October 17, 2025, even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back after starting the trade on a weak note, helped by foreign fund inflows and hopes of US Fed rate cuts.

At the NSE, the stock went lower by 5.53 per cent to Rs 239.75. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 324.55, hit on January 23, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 225.05.

Wipro Quarterly Results

Wipro on Thursday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,246.2 crore in the July-September quarter, even as company CEO and MD Srini Pallia asserted that the demand environment remains robust with discretionary spends shifting towards AI-related projects.

Deepening its AI bet, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm introduced Wipro Intelligence, a unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and offerings, to tap extensively into the space, where it sees opportunities in consulting and advisory.

Wipro had reported a profit (attributable to equity holders of the company) of Rs 3,208.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose by 1.7 per cent to Rs 22,697.3 crore compared to the same period of the last year.

Sequentially, profit fell by 2.5 per cent while revenue rose 2.5 per cent.