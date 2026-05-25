Wipro Share Buyback: IT company fixes record date for biggest-ever buyback, check record date and price

Mumbai:

Shares of IT major Wipro are in focus today as the company has set the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility to participate in its biggest-ever buyback. Amid this, the stock opened gap up today. The scrip opened at Rs 207.35, a gain of 2.09 per cent or Rs 4.25 from the previous close of Rs 203.10 on the BSE. However, the stock witnessed profit-booking and fell to a low of Rs 204.10. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 207.15 with a gain of Rs 4.05 or 1.99 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,17,918.01 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 273.15, touched on December 22, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 186.50.

The stock opened at Rs 207 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and later touched the highs and lows of Rs 208.10 and Rs 204.06, respectively.

Wipro Share Buyback

The board of directors of the company has approved a mega Rs 15,000 crore share repurchase programme, proposing to buy back more than 5 per cent of its equity. This is up to 60 crore shares, and the company will buy them from shareholders at Rs 250 per share with a face value of Rs 2 each on a proportionate basis through the tender offer process.

Wipro Share Buyback Record Date

The company has informed exchanges that it has fixed June 5, 2206, as the record date for determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders eligible to participate in the buyback.

Wipro Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 102.45 per cent over 10 years and corrected by 19.86 per cent over 5 years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has corrected by 22.43 per cent, compared with a 10.40 per cent dip in the benchmark index.

The counter has been gaining over the last eight days, rising by 9.96 per cent in the period.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)