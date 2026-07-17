Wipro stock in focus as company's profit remains flat in Q1, announces interim dividend: Check amount

Mumbai:

Shares of IT major Wipro will be in focus on Friday, July 17, 2026, as the company reported an almost flat consolidated net profit of Rs 3,352 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27. Meanwhile, the company's American depositary receipts (ADRs) rose 0.54 per cent overnight following the earnings announcement. The company has declared an interim dividend for its shareholders. The stock ended the last trading session in the green ahead of the results. The stock closed at Rs 177.80, a gain of 1.75 per cent from the previous close of Rs 174.60 on the BSE. The company's market cap stood at Rs 1,76,091.05 crore. During the day, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 178 and an intraday low of Rs 175.30.

Wipro Interim Dividend 2026 Amount

The board of directors of the company has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 2 per share.

"Including this dividend and payouts made over the past year, we would have returned more than USD 3 billion in cash to our shareholders while continuing to invest steadily for growth," said Chief Financial Officer Aparna Iyer.

Wipro Interim Dividend 2026 Record Date

The company has set July 27, 2026 as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action.

Wipro Interim Dividend 2026 Payment Date

According to the information shared with the exchanges, the interim dividend will be paid on or before August 14, 2026.

Wipro Q1 Results

The company posted consolidated net profit of Rs 3,352 crore in the April-June quarter of FY27.

The company had reported a net profit (attributable to equity holders of the company) of Rs 3,330.4 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations grew 10.6 per cent to Rs 24,478.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 22,134.6 crore in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, the profit declined 4.2 per cent while revenue inched up marginally by 1 per cent.

The company's revenue from the flagship IT services segment stood at USD 2,614.5 million during the quarter under review, marking a 1 per cent rise year-on-year but a 1.4 per cent decline sequentially.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)