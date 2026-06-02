Why govt is selling up to 6% stake in NHPC at Rs 71 per share? Offer for sale is now open

Mumbai:

Shares of state-owned NHPC fell over 5 per cent on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, after the Offer for Sale (OFS) to sell up to 6 per cent of the government's stake opened for subscription. The stock opened gap down at Rs 74.78, a fall of 3.12 per cent from the previous close of Rs 77.19. Amid heavy selling, the scrip dipped further and touched the intraday low of Rs 72.61, representing a dip of Rs 4.58 or 5.93 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 73.04, with a fall of Rs 4.15 or 5.38 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 73,368.93 crore. The stock has been losing for the last three days, but the sudden decline comes amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 5.59 times.

Technically, the stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 92.30, hit on June 9, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 68.66, touched on March 2, 2026.

Floor price for OFS

The government has fixed a floor price of Rs 71 per share for NHPC OFS. The price was set on Monday and it was an 8 per cent discount over Monday's closing price of Rs 77.19 on the BSE. On Monday, the stock had ended 2.07 per cent lower over Friday's close.

While the Offer for Sale (OFS) opened for non-retail investors on Tuesday, for retail investors it will open on Wednesday.

Sale of over 60.27 crore shares representing a 6 per cent stake at a floor price of Rs 71 a share would fetch about Rs 4,200 crore to the exchequer.

Why is government selling stake?

The proposed stake sale is part of the government's broader asset monetisation and disinvestment strategy. This will be the third OFS of a public sector company in the current fiscal year. Last week, the government sold a 2 per cent stake in Coal India via OFS to mop up Rs 5,542 crore. In May, it sold 8.08 per cent in the Central Bank of India to raise Rs 2,266 crore. Together, the disinvestment proceeds so far in FY27 stand at Rs 7,808 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)